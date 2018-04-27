  • PTO treasurer charged with stealing thousands

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The treasurer of a Westmoreland County Parent Teacher Organization faced a judge Friday.

    According to police, she stole close to $5,000 from the PTO at Nicely Elementary in Greensburg.

    The school principal contacted police Thursday after PTO leaders began to suspect money was being stolen.

