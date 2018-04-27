PTO treasurer charged with stealing thousands

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The treasurer of a Westmoreland County Parent Teacher Organization faced a judge Friday.
According to police, she stole close to $5,000 from the PTO at Nicely Elementary in Greensburg.
The school principal contacted police Thursday after PTO leaders began to suspect money was being stolen.
