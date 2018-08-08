PITTSBURGH - The public is being credited for helping Pittsburgh police arrest a group of teenagers including one suspected in a carjacking spree.
Channel 11 has learned a 65-year-old man reported he was assaulted and physically removed from his 2015 Subaru Forester by three teens around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of Reynolds Street.
Police said the victim’s car was last seen headed into the Homewood section of Pittsburgh. Police asked people in the area to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
Just before 5 p.m., officers were flagged down in Homewood by a construction worker who reported seeing the vehicle, police said. Police caught up to the teens and arrested five teens after they ran from the car.
The 14-year-old driver iis also charged with the carjackings of a 75-year-old man on Murtland Avenue and a 70-year-old woman in the parking garage in Bakery Square on Monday.
The 14-year-old was taken to Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.
