State health officials will hold a public meeting to discuss test results after concerns of a cancer cluster in the Canon-Mac School District.
For months, Channel 11 has been investigating the number of Ewing's Sarcoma cases and other childhood cancers in the district. There have been six cases in the school district over the last 10 years.
In April, a Department of Health report found no evidence of a cancer cluster, but a public meeting to discuss those findings was never held.
That's because the report had to first be verified by the Centers for Disease Control, according to officials.
A public meeting is now scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7.
It starts at 6 p.m. in the Canon-Macmillan High School auditorium.
