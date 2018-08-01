  • Public's help sought in 15-year-old's unsolved homicide

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - The June shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Duquesne remains unsolved, and Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help.

    Daevion Raines was found shot several times in the back seat of a vehicle on Newford Alley shortly after 1 a.m. on June 16. He died from his injuries.

    A 17-year-old, the driver of the vehicle, was also shot.

    Police said a witness reported that the car was driving in the alley when gunshots were fired from a group of males standing nearby.

    Anyone with information in the homicide case is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

