PITTSBURGH - A puppy is being nursed back to health after he was found close to death, according to Paws Across Pittsburgh.
The animal rescue said the puppy -- which has been named Spice -- was emaciated, dehydrated and his temperature was so low he was hypothermic. His right eye was also injured and will likely need to be removed.
Spice spent a few days at Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center for treatment.
As of Sunday, Paws Across Pittsburgh said Spice is able to scoot around to get what he wants.
According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, Spice was found in North Braddock.
