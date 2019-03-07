0 Puppy theft from Kentucky pet store caught on camera

A Kentucky pet store owner is outraged after a theft that was caught on camera.

Jim Wente, who owns Bert's Pet Center in Russell, says a family came into the store on Tuesday evening and stole a puppy.

"They caught us busy," Wente said. "They were able to hand the puppy to their daughter, made it to the back of the store. They then concealed the dog and walked out of the store with it."

Wente says they had the Chihuahua puppy in a display at the front of the store.

"It was blatant. You can see in the video, he doesn't get it right the first two times and then he finally stuffs it in his pocket and zips it the third time," Wente said.

Wente says the family then hopped in a van and took off with the puppy.

The incident took another turn Tuesday night when the puppy was returned to the store by a teenager who was with the family when the puppy was taken.

A woman, who identified herself as the wife of the husband in the video, said that the dog was returned as soon as she found it in her car.

However, Wente says the dog was only returned after he posted surveillance video on Facebook and identified the people in the video.

Police say felony shoplifting charges will be filed in the case.

However, they are still doing interviews to determine if more charges need to be filed.

See the full surveillance video on WSAZ's webpage.

