Puzzles provide clues about Kennywood's next attraction

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood’s latest new attraction, Thomas Town, is nearing completion. If you want to know what the park is planning for 2019, you'll have to solve a few puzzles first.
On social media Wednesday morning, Kennywood unveiled a new crossword as part of its Project 412.
The next phase of #Project412 is here - and it gives you the chance to be among the first riders when IT opens next year. So get searching! Full details: https://t.co/Bko2FFPsGA pic.twitter.com/O2bVCKB5rR— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 4, 2018
People are encouraged to look for words in the puzzle and then determine how they relate to nine numbers that were revealed on a scratch-off ticket that was posted on social media throughout the month of June. The ticket has the following numbers (in this order): 197, 3, 24, 220, 120, 75, 9, 50.
The whole #Project412 card has been revealed. The next phase begins tomorrow morning. Be ready. pic.twitter.com/GiYZCbAKsg— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 3, 2018
The first 12 people who predict the connections correctly will get a chance to be among the first riders of the new attraction next year.
Fans can enter once per day until July 16.
Kennywood has not yet revealed what the new attraction will be.
Some people have speculated that it will be a roller coaster and will be built on the site of the former Log Jammer, which was retired after last season.
