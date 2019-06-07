  • PWSA, Pittsburgh to enter into new cooperation contract

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced Friday a new agreement with the city of Pittsburgh will include payments for water, sewer and fire hydrant charges, payments for city permits and treating the city as a commercial customer.

    >>Click here to read the new cooperation agreement.

    Related Headlines

    PWSA said the current agreement between the agency and the city ends in July. The new arrangement includes language that is mandated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which assumed oversight of PWSA last year.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The new cooperation agreement will include: 

    •     The city will pay PWSA for water, sewer and fire hydrant charges on a five-year phased-in basis beginning in January 2020
    •     PWSA will reimburse the city for PWSA employees enrolled in the city pension plan
    •     PWSA will begin paying city permit fees
    •     PWSA will take control over the Pennsylvania American Water Company ratepayer subsidy agreement
    •     All City facilities will be metered (with the cost of placing meters shared by both entities)

    The new agreement will be considered at an upcoming City Council meeting.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories