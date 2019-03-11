PWSA calls about customers not making payments went out in error

PITTSBURGH - An automated call from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority went out in error Monday morning, telling some customers their service would be shut off due to non-payment, the company said.
“If you received an automated call from us related to your account this morning, please disregard it. It was issued due to a technical error,” the PWSA posted on Facebook.
The water company said it would place follow-up calls clarifying the issue.
PWSA officials said they are working to identify the cause of the error.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and confusion caused by the call and are working to ensure that it will not happen again,” the PWSA said in a statement.
