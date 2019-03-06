  • PWSA heading to trial after state files charges in connection with lead water lines

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is heading to trial after the attorney representing them waived the charges on Wednesday. 

    This comes after the state filed charges in connection with lead water lines.

    It about five weeks ago when Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed 161 criminal charges against PWSA.

    According to Shapiro, PWSA failed to notify residents when the agency replaced lead water lines and failed to conduct sampling, creating health risks for affected households. 

    Meantime, leaders of PWSA called the charges double jeopardy since PWSA already paid a $2.4 million in civil penalty for similar violations.

    We're told PWSA had corrected the situation to the satisfaction of DEP and EPA and officials felt it was complete and abated.

    The next step in the case is the formal arraignment on April 13.

