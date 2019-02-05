Leaders of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority have called charges recently filed against the organization "double jeopardy."
More than 100 charges related to lead water line replacements were filed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro Friday.
At the groups first meeting on Monday, PWSA officials spoke on camera to Channel 11's Rick Earle about their thoughts.
"As far as i can determine all of those charges were remediated two years ago, this looks exactly like what was filed with the dep originally," PWSA Chairman Paul Leger said,
Leger said attorneys will address the charges in court, but he noted that PWSA already paid a $2.4 million civil penalty for similar violations.
"I think we've been pretty clear that we were disappointed. We felt that we had put this whole issue behind us and by virtue of the activities that we've undertaken to correct the situation and have corrected the situation to the satisfaction of DEP and EPA and we felt this complete and abated," PWSA Executive Director Robert Weimer said.
