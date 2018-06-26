  • PWSA: State mandated service lines to be replaced by the end of the week

    PITTSBURGH - One year ago, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority was preparing to be fined by the state for failing to replace enough lead service lines.

    Today, the authority says they’re back on track.

    By the end of the week, the PWSA will have replaced 1,341 lead service lines since June 2017, the number mandated by the DEP after tests repeatedly showed elevated levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.

    Under the same mandate the previous year, the PWSA only replaced 415 lead service lines.

