PWSA: State mandated service lines to be replaced by the end of the week

PITTSBURGH - One year ago, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority was preparing to be fined by the state for failing to replace enough lead service lines.
Today, the authority says they’re back on track.
11 Investigates what’s led to the change and why the next round of testing is critical for future water safety, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
By the end of the week, the PWSA will have replaced 1,341 lead service lines since June 2017, the number mandated by the DEP after tests repeatedly showed elevated levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.
Under the same mandate the previous year, the PWSA only replaced 415 lead service lines.
