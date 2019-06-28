PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority pledged to remain a public entity into the future.
The PWSA board of directors agreed to take part in an agreement to keep the authority public while also investing in green infrastructure projects. Pittsburgh's mayor, Bill Peduto, also signed the pledge.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Aaron Martin speaks with the PWSA about what this is going to mean in terms of keeping your water bills low.
