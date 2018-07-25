PITTSBURGH - Recent tests show the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority’s lead levels are at the lowest in eight years.
As part of compliance testing for lead required by state and federal regulations, 106 samples were collected from homes that were determined to have, or are expected to have, lead service lines or plumbing, according to the PWSA.
Results came back with lead levels at 10 parts per billion, which is below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s lead action level of 15 ppb. However, there is no safe level of lead, according to the EPA.
The PWSA is required to perform testing every six months until two consecutive rounds of testing produce results at or below the action level.
