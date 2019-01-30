PWSA workers wary of freezing weather as job gets tougher

PITTSBURGH - While schools and businesses close their doors to due to dangerous temperatures and wind chills, one group of workers is spending extra time outside.
Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority crews are expecting to work overtime Wednesday due to the number of water line breaks, a problem that rises when temperatures plummet.
While they’re encouraged to dress warm and in layers, workers tell Channel 11 it can be difficult to do so when you’re dealing with water.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin followed a crew in the brutal conditions. Why seemingly minor issues like sweating can turn dangerous in the cold on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
