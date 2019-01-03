PITTSBURGH - The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks tonight and it will be the first big display of 2019.
However, the duration will only be about six hours. There may be up to 200 meteors per hour, according to NASA.
While it’s a strong a meteor shower, the best viewing will be across Europe, although you’ll still have a chance to see them in North America, although not as many.
The Quadrantids originate from an asteroid, unlike other meteor showers which originate from a comet.
They are expected to peak around 9:30 p.m. EST Jan.3. They will appear to come from a spot midway between the Big Dipper’s handle and the four stars that make up the head of constellation Draco.
The weather in western Pennsylvania should be favorable for viewing as we develop a clear sky this evening. Happy viewing.
