WEST NEWTON, Pa. - People living in West Newton are on alert after a rabid cat attacked a person inside a local business.
The attack happened after the cat entered through the door of a business near Country Lane. It seemed friendly for a while, according to state officials, but then attacked a worker.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Department of Agriculture told Channel 11 there is a feral cat colony in the area that is being fed by homeowners.
It is believed that the rabid cat came from the colony.
People who live in the area are being urged to vaccinate their pets. Pennsylvania law requires all dogs and cats 3 months of age or older to be vaccinated against rabies.
The Department of Agriculture did not name the business where this happened.
TRENDING NOW:
- Toddler slips from grandfather's hands, falls from cruise ship
- Crash leaves 1 driver dead, another injured in Penn Hills
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- VIDEO: Man charged after licking Blue Bell ice cream in copycat video, deputies say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}