PITTSBURGH - A raccoon found on Spring Street in Oakdale was taken to the Allegheny County Health Department and tested positive for rabies.
This marks the 24th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far in 2019. The list includes 17 raccoons, five bats and two cats.
Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated. Any individual who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call ACHD (412-687-2243) to report the incident.
Residents should watch for unusual behavior in animals and should make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.
