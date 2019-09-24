  • Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Bethel Park

    PITTSBURGH - A raccoon brought to the Allegheny County Health Department has tested positive for rabies, according to officials with the agency. The animal was spotted along Villahaven Drive in Bethel Park.

    Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated. Any individual who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department (412-687-2243) to report the incident. 

    Residents are reminded to always avoid wild and stray animals to avoid exposure to rabies and to make sure their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations. If any animal appears to be acting strange or threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately. 

    This is the 21st rabid animal reported in Allegheny County thus far in 2019: 16 raccoons, four (4) bats and one (1) cat.

