PITTSBURGH - A raccoon brought to the Allegheny County Health Department has tested positive for rabies, according to officials with the agency. The animal was spotted along Villahaven Drive in Bethel Park.
Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated. Any individual who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department (412-687-2243) to report the incident.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Residents are reminded to always avoid wild and stray animals to avoid exposure to rabies and to make sure their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations. If any animal appears to be acting strange or threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.
This is the 21st rabid animal reported in Allegheny County thus far in 2019: 16 raccoons, four (4) bats and one (1) cat.
TRENDING NOW:
- Face transplant recipient, one of world's first, says donor face has started to fail
- Man dies after being shot while walking home in Munhall
- Contagious skin infection affecting students in local school district
- VIDEO: Injuries force local high school football team to forfeit game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}