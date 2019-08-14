ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A raccoon found in a local neighborhood has tested positive for rabies.
According to the Allegheny County Health Department, the animal was found near North Petrie Road in Robinson Township and was dropped off at one of their facilities for testing.
It is the 17th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far in 2019.
Officials said people should avoid wild and stray animals, but they should notify their local animal control service if they notice any animal appearing to act strange or threatening.
