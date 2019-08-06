WASHINGTON - The health department is working to stop the spread of rabies in western Pennsylvania, and that means parents and pet owners should be alert.
Food containing a vaccine meant for raccoons and other wildlife is being spread across the region.
In some areas, the food will be spread by hand. For more rural areas it will be dropped from above by helicopter.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz talked to wildlife experts to learn more about why this is being done and how best to protect yourself, your kids and your pets from accidentally coming in contact with the food. Watch her full report above.
