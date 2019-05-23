Raccoon tests positive for rabies; 12th animal in Allegheny Co. so far this year

PITTSBURGH - A raccoon found in a local neighborhood has tested positive for rabies.
According to the Allegheny County Health Department, an animal found on Hatfield Street in Lawrenceville tested positive for the virus.
This is the 12th animal reported to have rabies in the county so far this year.
Most were raccoons, but there were also two bats and a cat.
