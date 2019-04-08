Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Allegheny County

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A raccoon in Indiana Township has tested positive for rabies, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Monday.
The raccoon was spotted on Little Deer Creek Road.
Health department officials issued a reminder to residents to avoid wild and stray animals.
Residents who live in the area were urged to keep a close eye on pets and make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.
Rabies is a virus that is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch and is almost always fatal when left untreated.
This is the seventh rabid animal reported in Allegheny County this year.
