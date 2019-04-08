  • Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Allegheny County

    Updated:

    INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A raccoon in Indiana Township has tested positive for rabies, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Monday.

    The raccoon was spotted on Little Deer Creek Road.

    Health department officials issued a reminder to residents to avoid wild and stray animals.

    Residents who live in the area were urged to keep a close eye on pets and make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.

    Rabies is a virus that is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch and is almost always fatal when left untreated.   

    This is the seventh rabid animal reported in Allegheny County this year. 

