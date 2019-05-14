  • Raccoon Township police find missing woman

    PITTSBURGH - Raccoon Township police tell Channel 11 a woman reported missing has been found.

    Members of Lori Rizzo’s family told Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca they hadn't seen or heard from her since last week. 

    Police said Monday night that she had been located safe.

