Rachel Carson Bridge to close Monday until summer of 2020

PITTSBURGH - The Rachel Carson Bridge will be closed to all vehicle and foot traffic for more than a year starting Monday.
Channel 11 Traffic Expert Trisha Pittman will help you get around the closure tomorrow morning, on Channel 11 News starting at 4 a.m.
Work will include steel repairs, a new concrete deck, new lighting, a new drain system, sidewalk replacement and painting the bridge Aztec gold.
The closure is expected to last through the summer of 2020.
Traffic will be detoured using the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Isabella Street.
TRENDING NOW:
- Snow Level 1 activated for city of Pittsburgh ahead of snowfall
- Police: Groom assaults teen waitress at his wedding reception
- Complicated system to push snow into the area Sunday
- VIDEO: Kennywood's newest roller coaster 'Steel Curtain' taking shape
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}