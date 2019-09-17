  • Calls for WPIAL to investigate after alleged racial slurs during high school soccer

    PITTSBURGH - A public letter is being distributed outlining claims that during a soccer match between Connellsville and Allderdice on Labor Day weekend players were using racial slurs on the field.

    The superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools is calling for the WPIAL to investigate the claims.

    This is not the first time these types of accusations have been levied against the Connellsville high school soccer program. During a match with Penn Hills in 2018, there were claims of racial slurs said on the field. WPIAL officials investigated and found the claims credible, but they could not be proven.

    On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, Gabriella DeLuca has more details about what the parents of the players involved want to see happen.

