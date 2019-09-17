PITTSBURGH - A public letter is being distributed outlining claims that during a soccer match between Connellsville and Allderdice on Labor Day weekend players were using racial slurs on the field.
The superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools is calling for the WPIAL to investigate the claims.
Related Headlines
>>>>>RELATED: Penn Hills team skips match with Connellsville after WPIAL ruling about armed guards
This is not the first time these types of accusations have been levied against the Connellsville high school soccer program. During a match with Penn Hills in 2018, there were claims of racial slurs said on the field. WPIAL officials investigated and found the claims credible, but they could not be proven.
On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, Gabriella DeLuca has more details about what the parents of the players involved want to see happen.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for season after elbow injury
- It's just a drill: You might see low-flying helicopters, hear explosions this week in Pittsburgh
- School custodian comforts student with autism in heartwarming viral photo
- VIDEO: girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}