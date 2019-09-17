PITTSBURGH - A public letter is being distributed outlining claims that during a soccer match between Connellsville and Allderdice on Labor Day weekend, players were using racial slurs on the field.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
The letter, penned by the parents of the Allderdice school boys soccer team, said the other team "goaded a black and latino member of the soccer team with racial slurs." The letter goes on to say "one of the Allderdice players responded in defense and was immediately ejected from the game."
The superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools, Anthony Hamlet, is calling for the WPIAL to investigate the claims. Hamlet said administrators from Connellsville met with players, coaches and game officials about the claims.
>>>>>RELATED: Penn Hills team skips match with Connellsville after WPIAL ruling about armed guards
This is not the first time these types of accusations have been levied against the Connellsville high school soccer program. During a match with Penn Hills in 2018, there were claims of racial slurs said on the field. WPIAL officials investigated and found the claims credible, but they could not be proven.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fire burning, possibly bringing down power lines in Westmoreland County
- Sullivan lauds ‘fight' vs. loaded Buffalo lineup
- Calls for WPIAL to investigate after alleged racial slurs during high school soccer
- VIDEO: Calls for WPIAL to investigate after alleged racial slurs during high school soccer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}