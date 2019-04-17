Rail cars carrying trash derail in Pennsylvania

The Reading Eagle reports it happened when the Norfolk Southern rail cars went off the tracks dumping garbage behind a restaurant in Wyomissing around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy equipment was brought in the clear the debris.
😷STINKY SITUATION: Extensive cleanup this morning after a train carrying trash derailed in #Wyomissing last night | Details: https://t.co/kCQMgCpZqt pic.twitter.com/8GixEB8r8T— WFMZ-TV 69News (@69News) April 17, 2019
Residents are complaining about the smell.
There are no reports of injuries.
