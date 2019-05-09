PITTSBURGH - Rain chances continue overnight and Friday as a slow-moving system crosses the area.
Rain will be steady at times, especially early Friday, so expect wet roads and possible delays.
Related Headlines
Kids may need the rain gear for the walk to the bus stop. Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh will be tracking where rain could be causing problems on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30am. An isolated thunderstorm is possible through the afternoon as the system moves out, and cooler weather moves in.
It's shaping up to be a "50-50" weekend, with dry weather Saturday, but showers returning Sunday.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we update the forecast for Mother's Day.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}