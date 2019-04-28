PITTSBURGH - The cloud cover is back this evening with showers developing later in the evening starting in our southwestern counties and slowing tracking northeast into the overnight hours.
Rain expected overnight and into the first part of Sunday morning.
There is a chance of a few snowflakes mixing in north of I-80 early in the morning. Dry the second half of Sunday with gradual clearing in the afternoon, highs in the mid 50s. Sunday evening will be dry and turning cooler overnight.
Unsettled weather pattern sets up for the next work week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
