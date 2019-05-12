  • Rain could impact Mother's Day plans

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Wet weather returns Saturday night and on Sunday, mainly in the early part of of the day.  

    Showers and stronger downpours will be widespread through around noon and then begin to taper off.

    Severe Weather Team 11 has been tracking this system for several days, and we'll be updating the forecast to let you know when there could be some breaks in the rain so you try to get some pictures outdoors with mom. It will be another chilly day though so make sure she brings a sweater!

