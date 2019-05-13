  • Rain showers will continue overnight into Monday

    PITTSBURGH - Showers and some stronger downpours will occur at times overnight through Monday, although there will be breaks in the showers along the way, it will be mainly cloudy and breezy.  

    Expect cooler high temperatures in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday, then milder air returns by mid week, and warmer weather is in the forecast toward the weekend.

