PITTSBURGH - Showers and some stronger downpours will occur at times overnight through Monday, although there will be breaks in the showers along the way, it will be mainly cloudy and breezy.
Related Headlines
Expect cooler high temperatures in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday, then milder air returns by mid week, and warmer weather is in the forecast toward the weekend.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}