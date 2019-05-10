PITTSBURGH - Rain chances continue Friday as a slow-moving system crosses the area.
An isolated thunderstorm is possible through Friday afternoon as the system moves out and cooler weather moves in later in the afternoon.
Skies will be slow to clear Friday night as temperatures drop into the mid-40s.
It's shaping up to be a “50-50” weekend, with dry weather Saturday but showers returning Sunday. Unfortunately, much of Mother's Day looks damp and cool with high temperatures struggling to get to near 60 degrees.
