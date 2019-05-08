PITTSBURGH - Our break in the wet weather pattern continues Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.
High temperatures Wednesday will push into the mid-70s.
A slow-moving system will bring showers and the threat for storms back to the area by Thursday afternoon. A few storms could bring brief heavy downpours and gusty, possibly damaging winds, though widespread flooding and severe weather is not expected.
Showers continue Friday before gradually ending late in the day.
The weekend will start dry and cool, but more rain showers are in the forecast late Saturday and Sunday.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we iron out the details on timing and location of the heaviest rain in the coming days.
