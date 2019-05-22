PITTSBURGH - Warm air returns Wednesday, but so do shower and thunderstorm chances.
There will be plenty of sunshine during the day, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening.
Any storm could produce gusty winds and small hail. The best chance of a thunderstorm is north of the city of Pittsburgh.
You'll notice an increase in the humidity, and that's one of the ingredients Severe Weather Team 11 is watching as the strong storm system that's been producing severe weather in the Plains heads our way Thursday.
The strongest storms Thursday will be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado.
