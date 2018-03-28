0 Rain threatening to make landslides across Western Pa. worse

PITTSBURGH - More rain moving through Western Pennsylvania has a potential to make landslides across the area even worse.

For almost a month, the land has been moving on Camp Horne Road in Kilbuck Township and the yellow caution tape and cones are still up.

Five houses in the area are affected. One house has already been knocked off its foundation, another was destroyed and, for now, three other homes are intact, but the township is still keeping a close eye on the 1.5 of land.

At one point, the land was moving an inch an hour for about a week.

Channel 11's Lori Houy is talking to engineers about the five homes affected by the landslide, tonight on 11@11.

For weeks, the Pittsburgh area has seen its share of landslides and the rain isn't helping. Tonight at 11 pm on Channel 11, you'll hear from the Kilbuck Twp Engineer who says they are still monitoring this section of Old Camp Horne Road. pic.twitter.com/aeoF9NFmT0 — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) March 28, 2018

Pittsburgh also has had its share of landslides.

Also, a Pittsburgh councilwoman is calling on the city to take action in areas prone to landslides before they happen, rather than reacting after the fact.

TRENDING NOW:

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith wants proactive measures taken, so she introduced a bill Tuesday that would create a task force focused on creating a plan of action.

Kail-Smith’s district includes landslide-prone areas such as Duquesne Heights, where a slide destroyed a home on Greenleaf Street in February. That was just one of numerous slides that occurred throughout the city in a matter of weeks.

STORY: Family had spent 35 years in home destroyed by West End landslide

“For years, we’ve been reactionary because that’s what we’ve had to do because there’s not been a concentrated effort. There's not been pots of funding identified that could help us. And so, we’re reactionary and responding to (them) after the landslides. Well, this way, we’ll be a little bit more proactive in addressing the landslides that we’re aware of now,” Kail-Smith said.

She wants the task force to create a list of landslide-prone areas that can be monitored, something which, she told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, state officials suggested several years ago but was never done.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.