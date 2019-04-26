PITTSBURGH - Soggy weather sticks around as we close the week, with periods of rain and a possible thunderstorm in the area.
The morning commute will be damp and slow, with steady rain at times. Rain will become more scattered through the afternoon before gradually coming to an end, but-winds will also be picking up, with gusts as high as 25 mph to 30 mph.
The gusty winds will usher in much cooler temperatures as the day comes to a close, with lows dipping into the 30s as skies begin to clear.
Saturday will bring a brief break in the wet weather pattern, but-grab your jacket before you head outdoors-wind chills in the 30s will greet you as you step outside.
Look for several hours of dry weather during the day Saturday-enough to cut the grass or wash the car, but showers could have you scrambling back indoors late Saturday afternoon or evening as the next system moves in.
