    PITTSBURGH - Several rounds of wet weather will have you grabbing the umbrella through the end of the week.

    Showers will move in before sunrise Thursday, keeping roads and the walk to the bus stop wet. It won't be a washout though-as we'll see many dry hours through early afternoon. 

    A few isolated storms could bring some heavier downpours late day-especially from Pittsburgh south, so leave some extra time for the afternoon commute. 

    Another round of showers will start the day Friday, then gradually come to an end through the day. 

