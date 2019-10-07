  • Pittsburgh breaks daily rainfall record from 1872

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - How wet has it been this year? Wet enough to wash away a nearly 150-year-old rainfall record over the last 24 hours.

    Scattered rain showers continued to move through the area Sunday night through Monday afternoon, causing few issues other than ponding on area roads and making people grab their umbrellas before heading outside.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories