PITTSBURGH - Most of us have probably experienced this: your hands are blistered, you're tired and dirty, and that rake turns into a torture device. But you might not have to rake the leaves in your yard every fall.
While a heavy layer of leaves can smother the grass, they could actually help fertilize it, according to one report. You take away the leaves and then turn around and buy fertilizer and mulch the following spring for a healthy lawn. If you must clean your yard, move the leaves to a garden bed or someplace out of the way.
Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency said yard waste makes up roughly a quarter of what we throw out. When we bag those leaves, they often end up in plastic bags too. Letting your leaves decompose could also be environmentally friendly.
Some wildlife also like leaf litter on your lawn. Butterflies and moths are often pupa or caterpillars in leaf debris. When you rake the leaves away, you're also taking out the population of what you'd see in your yard.
