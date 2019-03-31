Rally held after no charges filed in movie theater shooting

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - No charges have been filed a week after a teenager was shot inside a Washington County movie theater.
On Saturday, more than a dozen people rallied outside the Regal Cinemas at Washington Crown Center in North Franklin Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a group of teens were being disruptive when a man asked them to be quiet.
A fight broke out and spilled into the hallway where the man pulled out a gun. That's when there was a struggle and the gun went off, hitting one teen in the leg.
Organizers of the rally plan to go to the district attorney's office on Monday to demand charges be filed.
Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone released the following statement:
"We are still reviewing information and evidence regarding last week's theater incident in North Franklin. State Police have several more witnesses to interview. Once the investigation is complete, a decision on whether or not to charge anyone will be made."
