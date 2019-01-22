  • Ramp from 40th Street Bridge to northbound Route 28 closed after water line leak

    MILLVALE, Pa. - The ramp from the 40th Street Bridge to northbound Route 28 is closed after a water line leak.

    The ramp that carries traffic to northbound Route 28 and East Ohio Street in Millvale will be closed until further noticed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

    Posted Detour:

    • From the 40th Street Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
    • From southbound Route 28, take the 31st Street Bridge/Strip District (Exit 2) off-ramp
    • At the traffic signal, turn left onto the 31st Street Bridge
    • Make an immediate left turn onto the ramp to northbound Route 28
    • Motorists can continue on northbound Route 28 or take the Millvale (Exit 3B) off-ramp depending on their destination

