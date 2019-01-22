Ramp from 40th Street Bridge to northbound Route 28 reopens after water line leak

MILLVALE, Pa. - UPDATE 3:08 p.m. - The ramp has reopened, according to PennDOT.
PennDOT says it was closed last evening due to icy conditions from a water line leak, but the ice has since been removed.
Temporary repair work on the waterline by PWSA will occur in the near future, requiring another closure of the ramp.
It's unclear when that will happen.
The ramp from the 40th Street Bridge to northbound Route 28 is closed after a water line leak.
The ramp that carries traffic to northbound Route 28 and East Ohio Street in Millvale will be closed until further noticed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Posted Detour:
- From the 40th Street Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
- From southbound Route 28, take the 31st Street Bridge/Strip District (Exit 2) off-ramp
- At the traffic signal, turn left onto the 31st Street Bridge
- Make an immediate left turn onto the ramp to northbound Route 28
- Motorists can continue on northbound Route 28 or take the Millvale (Exit 3B) off-ramp depending on their destination
TRENDING NOW:
- Police release body cam footage after video shows girl, 2, with hands up after traffic stop
- Driver killed after crash into building on Pa. Turnpike
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- VIDEO: California police finally ID murder victim after 31 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}