NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A North Sewickley Township worker was killed on the job while cleaning up storm damage Tuesday night.
"You're not going to find a better guy. He went above and beyond," said North Sewickley supervisory Emmett Santillo.
Randy Syphrit was out after hours with a road crew along Collins Road clearing trees when he was hit by a falling limb.
Syphrit, who was also the North Sewickley assistant fire chief, was a pillar in his Beaver County community.
Syphrit was with the Fire Department for 34 years and part of the road crew for 29 years.
