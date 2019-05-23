PITTSBURGH - Huge clouds of smoke billowed from an apartment building on fire in Rankin Thursday.
Multiple fire crews were on scene battling the fire.
The building is located in the 300 block of 5th Avenue in Rankin.
Chopper 11 was overhead as firefighters worked feverishly to beat back the flames.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is headed to the scene. Refresh this page for udpates.
