WHITAKER, Pa. - Police in Whitaker and neighboring communities are warning people to be on alert after a woman was attacked while riding her bike.
Police told Channel 11 this happened on the Great Allegheny Passage under the Rankin Bridge.
The attacker attempted to rape the woman, and she was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is talking to police to learn how the woman got away and if police have any leads on the attacker. Watch 11 at 11 for a full report.
