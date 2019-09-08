One person is dead after a shootout in Rankin on Saturday night.
BREAKING: One person is dead after a shooting on Gas Street in Rankin. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pbr0WZLPXC— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 8, 2019
Police said at 9 p.m. officers were called to a gas station at the intersection of Gas Street and North Shore Alley. When they arrived, a 21-year-old man was lying dead in the road.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Paramedics at the scene pronounced the man dead from a gunshot to the upper torso. Investigators said the victim and another man were in an SUV when they shot at four people sitting on a porch on Gas Street. One or two people on the porch shot back. Police said the two men in the SUV jumped out and the shootout continued.
There was a heavy police presence along Gas Street. The Rankin Police chief said officers believe the shootout was drug and gang related. They told Channel 11 there could be retaliation for the shooting.
Two people were being detained for questioning in connection with the shooting.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}