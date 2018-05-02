Rape suspect arrested in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have arrested a man in connection with the violent rape of a woman in Bedford Dwellings.
Police said officers responded to a call for help in the 800 block of Memory Lane around 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, the rape was in progress, police said. The suspect, Anthony Lance Jr., 22, ran away when officers approached and a brief foot chase ensued.
Lance was arrested in the 2100 block of White Hill Drive and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.
He is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher Appreciation Day 2018: Here's a list of deals and freebies for the nation's educators
- At least 5 dead in military plane crash in Georgia, officials say
- Capitals' Wilson facing hearing for hit that left Pens' Aston-Reese with broken jaw
- RAW VIDEO: Tiger cubs get outdoor recess
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}