Rape suspect arrested in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have arrested a man in connection with the violent rape of a woman in Bedford Dwellings.

    Police said officers responded to a call for help in the 800 block of Memory Lane around 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

    When officers arrived, the rape was in progress, police said. The suspect, Anthony Lance Jr., 22, ran away when officers approached and a brief foot chase ensued.

    Lance was arrested in the 2100 block of White Hill Drive and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

    He is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery. 

