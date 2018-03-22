Rare $1,000 bill expected to fetch $1 million at auction

Stack's Bowers Galleries says the bill is one of only two of its kind available to collectors. The U.S. Treasury Department says thousand-dollar bills haven't been printed in the U.S. since 1945 . U.S. founding father Robert Morris of Pennsylvania is pictured on the bill.
Stack's Bowers Galleries will sell this bill and dozens of others from the same collection on Thursday at the Baltimore Convention Center. It expects to fetch a total of about $6.2 million from those sales.
