  • Rare giraffe born in England

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    A rare baby giraffe was born at a zoo in northwest England this week

    The 6-foot-tall Rothschild's giraffe calf was born on March 5 at the Chester Zoo.

    Rothschild's giraffes are one of the world's most endangered mammals, with fewer than 2,650 remaining.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Conservationists from the zoo are working in partnership with teams in Africa to protect the remaining wild populations of Rothschild's giraffe.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories