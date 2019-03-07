Rare giraffe born in England

A rare baby giraffe was born at a zoo in northwest England this week
The 6-foot-tall Rothschild's giraffe calf was born on March 5 at the Chester Zoo.
Rothschild's giraffes are one of the world's most endangered mammals, with fewer than 2,650 remaining.
Conservationists from the zoo are working in partnership with teams in Africa to protect the remaining wild populations of Rothschild's giraffe.
